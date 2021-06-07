T.B Joshua dies in sitting, meditative Position !, implying that..

Details have emerged on how popular televangelist, Prophet TB Joshua, of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) died. Family sources said they met him dead sitting on a chair like someone in deep reflection, but he was dead.

Medically, this suggests he may have slumped, became unconscious and died without any trace of known ailment. A person that dies in this manner, according to doctors, could have suffered from seizure of the heart which leads to cardiac arrest, a silent killer known to have led to the death of millions of persons around the world. It is a major cause of death accounting for about 17 million deaths yearly across the world.

His wife’s account that he quit preaching suddenly and went into his office has fuelled the theory of medical scientists that he may have been a victim of cardiac arrest.