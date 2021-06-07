TB Joshua ‘toast’ his wife first day they met

Prophet TB Joshua’s Wife and Family have always been Strangers to Public life because they live a Private life.

His Family played a major role in his becoming a Leader of The Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Even his birth was surrounded by mystery.

TB Joshua revealed that he spent 15 months in his Mother’s womb.

He also shared that his birth was prophesied one century prior.

He was happily married to Evelyn Joshua.

Together, they had three Daughters.

Evelyn, the adorable Wife of TB Joshua is a Minister at the Synagogue Church.

Evelyn is a workaholic and always supported her Husband.

She considered herself very lucky to be married to a man of God.

It’s interesting that not many knew about TB Joshua’s Wife until she was interviewed several years ago.

She is a beautiful, strong and charismatic Woman.

Though her Husband was one of the richest Pastors on the Planet, she prefers to wear modest clothes.

Evelyn Joshua is also a faithful believer in her Husband’s prophecies.

According to the words of TB Joshua, the meeting with his Wife was arranged by the divine power.

He proposed to Evelyn on the same day when they met.

After the proposal, she was skeptical. Nevertheless, she said YES.

TB Joshua’s Children:

The happy marriage between Prophet TB Joshua and his Wife produced three Children.

Serah Joshua is the eldest. She is a Graduate of the London School of Economics under the Department of Law.

In her words, one of the greatest characteristics of TB Joshua is humility.

Serah is a true believer that her Father is a man of God but she also admits that there are other opinions.

TB Joshua was very proud of his Daughter, and Serah always tried not to disappoint her Father.

She married an ex Disciple of the Ministry in a private low key ceremony.

Promise is the second Daughter.

She studied International Relations and Politics at the London School of Economics.

She disclosed that TB Joshua as a Father was not strict but was harsh when necessary.

Promise Joshua follows the ideas of Jesus and Evangelism.

In her words, TB Joshua is a true example of honor.

Even when she hears negative comments about her Dad, she believes that he is on the right path.

Third Child of TB Joshua:

There is not much information about the third Child of TB Joshua.

Apparently, the Family hides information about the last born.

TB Joshua was one of the most influential Persons not only in Nigeria but in Africa.