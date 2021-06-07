TB Joshua’s wife speaks on husband’s death,… heartbreaking

Evelyn Joshua, wife of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua, has broken the silence since the news of her husband’s death made rounds.

Evelyn took to social media to express deep emotions over the loss of her husband.

Amid the ban by the Federal Government on the usage of popular microblogging platform, Twitter, in Nigeria, Evelyn took to her official Twitter handle, @Mama_Evelyn, and wrote a short message.

She said, “Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen. It is always heart-breaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in him.”

Followers and lovers of the late preacher flooded her comment section to sympathise with her.

About a week ago, Evelyn had taken to her Twitter page to write, “Faith is trusting and believing that the Almighty has your back no matter what you’re going through. Even when you can’t comprehend what’s going on, you trust Him. You know He will get you out of unfavourable situations. Best motto to live by; do your best, leave the rest to Him!”

Many have described Evelyn as “the pillar” of the late preacher’s life and ministry and said it would be a serious hit on the family.

May the soul of her beloved husband, TB Joshua Rest in peace.