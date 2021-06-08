BREAKING World record ! :Mother of twins gives birth to 10 babies (7boys, 3 girls)

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
June 8, 2021

A South African woman has given birth to 10 babies, breaking the Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima Cissé, who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to her decuplets – two more than doctors had earlier detected during the medical scans – at a hospital in Pretoria last night.

Sithole, who has six-year-old twins, said that her pregnancy was natural and wasn’t on fertility treatment.

Her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi said her pregnancy was completely natural adding they were happy to welcome their decuplets. The couple are parents to twins aged six years old and they will now have 12 babies.

The babies born were seven boys and three girls.

