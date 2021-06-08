French President Slapped at Public Function

A man in the Afternoon of Tuesday ,June 8 slapped French President Emmanuel Macron in the face during his official visit to the south-east of France.

As Macron approached to greet a group of people who stood in a controlled environment to welcome him, a man reached out and slapped the bemused president.

Security agents scrambled to rescue the President while the man and an accomplice were arrested .

The man reportedly shouted “Down with Macron-ism” as he slapped the president.

The ruffled president briefly returned to greet other bystanders after the incident.