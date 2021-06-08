Obasanjo Convenes meeting to find way out of Nigeria problems

A group jointly led by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto; Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state, and John Onaiyekan, former Catholic archbishop of Abuja.

The Initiatives which is Interfaith in nature is set to discuss “pressing issues” in the country.

The meeting is scheduled to hold on June 10 at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Issues such as national unity, security, peace, integration, economic revitalisation, and development will be discussed at the meeting.

“I am pleased to invite you on behalf of Interfaith Initiatives for Peace jointly led by the Sultan of Sokoto, his eminence Mohammad Sa’as Abubakar and his eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, national peace committee chaired by general Abdulsalami Abubakar and Socio-cultural Consultative Committee convened by me and all these bodies called Committee of Goodness of Nigeria, CJN, to an exploratory meeting on pressing issues of national unity, security, peace, integration, economic revitalization and development, women and youth welfare and general progress,” a letter addressed to Ayuba Wabba, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), reads.

Obasanjo had on Sunday asked Nigerians to cry to God for a solution to the security crisis plaguing the country.

“We seem to have been overwhelmed and unsure of how to handle the crisis in our land. But nothing is too difficult for God to do. That is why we are here,” he had said.

“We have some challenges. These are beyond what we can handle. We have to cry out to God to help us.”