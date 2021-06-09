Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
8 Travelers, 28 Sheep Perish In Truck Crash

Younews Ng June 9, 2021

Eight persons died after a truck conveying unspecified number of passengers and 130 sheep was involved in an accident at Batati village in Lavun Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The vehicle marked BG 429 KMC was said to be traveling to Lagos from Katsina when it lost control, killing no fewer than 28 sheep.

Confirming the incident, the state’s commissioner of police, Adamu Usman, said many people “sustained various degree of injuries and were evacuated to the General Hospital, Kutigi for treatment.

“We have begun an investigation and we warn drivers to desist from carrying passengers on articulated vehicle,” Usman said.

The recent incident followed reports of a truck crash in Wuya village in Lemu LGA of Niger State, where no fewer than 11 passengers died.

