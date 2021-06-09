Air Peace staff foil child trafficking at Lagos airport

Staff of Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, Monday helped foil attempt by a man and a woman identified as Obi Emmanuel and Silas Favour on a Lagos-Asaba flight to traffic two babies from the Murtala Muhammad Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) wing of the airport.

The airline’s spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, stated that Air Peace’s Passenger Service Executives and Security Personnel smelt a rat when the two adults were checked in at the counter for the outbound flight.

An electronic statement said: “On June 7, 2021, at MMA2, around 12:00 hours, a man and a woman, carrying two babies, approached our counter for check-in. Our Passenger Service Executive, being suspicious of the duo’s behaviour, questioned them about the babies. They said the babies belonged to them and were travelling to Asaba.”

Olisa stated that as the suspicion intensified, the two adults, who said that the babies were 3 months old each, were further questioned by another counter attendant and security personnel, but they gave a different narrative.

“The two adults gave conflicting explanations to different staff saying that the babies were being taken to the United Kingdom to unite them with their parents. Later, they said they were sending the babies to Zimbabwe for adoption”, he added.

He commended the staff for preventing the crime.

He said upon further questioning, the adults confessed that they were not the parents of the babies.

Air Peace’s Security Unit took both of them to the MMA2 Police Station where they admitted they were agents who traffic children for adoption