Bakers lament high cost of materials..30% price increase likely

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), are lamenting the high cost of raw materials for bread production.

Consequently, the association said there may be a 30 per cent increase in the price of bread in order to avoid the shutdown of bakeries.

The Chairman AMBCN, Ishaq Abdulkareem, of Abuja Chapter said that the imminent increase in price was due to increase in the cost of ingredients and production.

Mr Abdulkareem said the prices of all ingredients used for baking were too high, especially flour and sugar and the increase in prices of flour and other baking materials necessitated the development.

He also appealed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to reduce the cost of business registration.

“We want to appeal to NAFDAC, they are our regulatory agency, the current cost they are demanding for registration is not part of ease of doing business.

“We were paying N32,500 for registration before, and now it is about N90,000,” Mr Abdulkareem said.

Maria Cardillo, CEO Bon Bread, said there was a need for an increase in the price of bread to avoid collapse of the bread business due to factors beyond the association’s control.

“The 30 per cent has not been effected before and price needs to be increased again because we have had an increase in prices of raw materials and we don’t have alternatives.