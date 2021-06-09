Falcons set for four-nation tourney, arrive US

Some members of the Super Falcons team on Tuesday arrived the United States of America for the Summer Series – a four-nation tournament which will feature hosts USA, Jamaica and Portugal’s women’s national teams.

According to a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation’s media team, a contingent of Nigeria-based technical crew and nine home-based players flew aboard a Delta Airlines’ flight from Lagos to Atlanta and arrived on Tuesday morning. They were aboard another flight from Atlanta to Houston, Texas, hours after.

Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, and a number of overseas-based players are expected to join up with the squad in Houston ahead of Nigeria’s first match of the series against Jamaica at the BBVA Stadium on Thursday.

Three days later, the Falcons, one of only seven teams to have featured in every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals since the competition began 30 years ago, will then tackle Portugal, before their last match against the US at the Q2 Stadium on June 16.

Matches will be played at the BBVA Stadium in Houston and at the brand-new, $240m Q2 Stadium in Austin, built by the newest club in the Major League Soccer, Austin FC. Both cities are in the State of Texas and the clash between the nine-time African champions and the US women will be the first-ever football match at the state-of-the-art Q2.