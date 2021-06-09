Gbajabiamila bemoans war-like violence state of Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the growing security crises across Nigeria can be likened to war, saying it appears like the country is living on borrowed time.

Gbajabiamila said the recent Special Summit on National Security organised by the House would address some of the issues, especially relating to the clashes and rivalry between security agencies, adding that recommendations by the parliament would be transmitted to the President, Muhammadu Buhari

The Speaker said this in his opening address as the House resumed plenary on Tuesday.

He said, “Over the last couple of weeks, across our country, there has been a marked increase in the incidents and severity of violent outbreaks, kidnapping, banditry, and murder in broad daylight. From Owerri in Imo State to Igangan in Oyo State; from Niger to Kaduna and across the states of the North-East, we are witnessing bloodshed and violence of the sort usually associated with war.

“These are trying times for all (of) our nation’s people. Families are in mourning; communities are under siege and even those who have thus far escaped the direct impact of the escalating violence cannot help but feel as if they are living on borrowed time. We are reminded of the urgent need for coordinated and targeted action by governments at all levels to address this menace and save our nation.

“Two weeks ago, the House of Representatives hosted a Special Summit on National Security to harness the views of citizens and stakeholders, experts from within and outside, to define a new strategy for combating the different manifestations of insecurity in our country. The contributions we received from across the country and the recommendations made therein have already begun to inform legislative action in the House of Representatives.”

