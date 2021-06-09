IG issues strong order ahead alleged crisis on June 12

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in the 36 states and FCT, to deal firmly with anybody or group of persons, who may want to take advantage of June 12 celebrations to threaten internal security order.

Baba stated this on Tuesday, during a meeting with strategic commanders of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja.

He whoever warned officers to remain civil with law abiding citizens.

June 12 Democracy Day is days away. We’re currently reviewing the security situation, with a view to ensuring a hitch-free exercise.

“I must, however, remind you all of the need to remain civil with law abiding citizens, but firm with any person or group that may wish to take advantage of the event to threaten our internal security order,” the IGP said.

Baba’s directive comes amid speculation there might be protests around the country on June 12

