Makinde Accepts Responsibility For Igangan Attack, Pleads For Second Chance

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has accepted responsibility for the recent attacks on Igangan community which left scores dead, saying he would do everything to forestore a recurrence.

The governor said his government would do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of violent attacks on Igangan and other communities in the state.

He told the people that he should be held responsible for the tragic attack carried out by hersdmen in Igangan.

He said this during his visit to Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government, where he visited the families of victims.

He promised that the state would empower local security guards and vigilantes in addition to other measures taken to ensure that insecurity becomes a thing of the past in Ibarapaland.

He said,”Please, don’t take laws into your hands. I urge all the families that lost their loved ones to this attack, because sometimes, emotion can really be high. Please, give us the opportunity to resolve this and make this place better for you.

“You must have seen the Light-up project we embarked on. We are doing it for us to be able to see everywhere, whether it is day or night. Well, there are people who don’t want good for our state and country at large, but I believe that God will show us mercy.

“Once again, I beg of you; give us the opportunity to come back and rebuild things and put a more solid architecture such that you will be able to go to farms and do whatever you want to do without fear.

“But I should be held accountable. I am responsible for this and will do everything within my power to make sure that it will not happen again.”

