President Buhari receives made in Nigeria Phone

President Buhari with Minister of Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo as he received ITF Mobile, an Android phone fully made in Nigeria, from locally sourced components, by the electrical/electronics technology department of the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) Model Skills Training Center (MSTC) in State House on 9th June 2021
