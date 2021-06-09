Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » News » SIM-NIN linkage: Telcos lose 19.20 million subscribers in 5 mths

SIM-NIN linkage: Telcos lose 19.20 million subscribers in 5 mths

Younews Ng June 9, 2021 News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 52 Views

Telecommunication companies have lost 19.20 million subscribers since the Federal Government began the linking of National Identity Number with SIM cards, according to new industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission on Tuesday.

The subscriber base fell from 207,907,709 in November 2020, to 188,705,734 in April 2021. MTN is the biggest loser with over 7,202,757 subscribers lost, while Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile lost 7,054,115; 4,490,531; and 408,904 subscribers respectively.

The latest NCC data released on Tuesday showed that the telcos lost 3.7 million subscribers in April as the subscriber base fell from 192,413,613 in March.

Broadband penetration also dropped from 45.07 per cent in November to 40.66 per cent in April. The telcos have lost more than eight million data subscribers since the SIM-NIN policy began. Porting services dropped from 16,342 in November to zero in April.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

180 BDC Operators Accused Of Financing Terrorism Pay N900m Fine To CBN

At least 180 Bureau De Change (BDC) operators nabbed by security operatives for alleged link ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.