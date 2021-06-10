Pastor, herbalist arrested with human part in Osun

A pastor in Kajola, near Osogbo, the Osun State capital, Olagunju Adetunji, was on Wednesday paraded by the state police command for being in possession of human hands and legs.

Also paraded alongside the 40-year-old pastor were Rasheed Ajani, Saka Akeem, Abiodun Adetimilehin and Adewumi Gbadamosi, a herbalist, for allegedly killing a teenager simply identified as Kehinde near a hospital in Osogbo.

The state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, said acting on intelligence, operatives arrested the suspects at Oke Ayepe area of Osogbo and Kajola ljesha.

“The suspects were arrested with two decaying hands and two legs of one Kehinde, whose surname and address are still unknown. The principal suspect, one Adewumi Gbadamosi, confessed to the crime and said the victim’s head was given to one Olagunju Adetunji for rituals,” the CP stated.

Gbadamosi told journalists that he shot Kehinde dead while on night guard duty post in Osogbo, adding that after shooting, he dismembered him, took some parts and threw the remains into a river.

The 50-year-old herbalist explained that he gave the head to Adetunji and his friend, Saka, who had approached him for help because of poor patronage.

He also said Ajani, who was also working as a night guard, assisted him to carry the deceased after he had killed him..

But Adetunji denied receiving the deceased’s head from the herbalist, but admitted meeting Gbadamosi once in his church after his friend, Adetimilehin, brought him for spiritual help.

Olokode said the suspects would be arraigned before a court after investigation had been completed