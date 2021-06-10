PDP rejects Onochie of APC as INEC Commissioner

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday, asked the Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, to screen for confirmation, the appointments of Ms. Lauretta Onochie, and five others as INEC Commissioners.

Abaribe kicks, Senate screens Buhari’s aide, others as INEC commissioners

Sunday Aborisade

10 June 2021

Senator-Enyinnaya-Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

THE Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday, asked the Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, to screen for confirmation, the appointments of Ms. Lauretta Onochie, and five others as INEC Commissioners.

The development came eight months after the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), sent the list of the nominees to the Senate for screening.

It was learnt that protests by opposition Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers halted the screening process. PDP lawmakers were said to have accused Onochie, who is a Presidential Spokesperson, of unnecessarily casting aspersions on their party.

They also faulted the idea of making Onochie, a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress, as an INEC Commissioner to represent Delta State on the board of the commission.

Other nominees are: Prof. Muhammad Kallah (Katsina); Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti); Saidu Ahmad (Jigawa); Prof Sani Adam (North- Central); Dr. Baba Bila (North-East)

The Senate INEC panel, which has Senator Kabiru Gaya as Chairman, was given four weeks to conclude the exercise and report back to the Senate.

A mild drama occurred when the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, rose to second the motion for the screening of the nominees.

Abaribe said, “I am surprised that the name of Lauretta Onochie was still included on the list despite the fact that we have resolved her issue a long time ago.

“I am seconding the motion for the screening of the nominees, reluctantly and we shall meet in the Philippines.”