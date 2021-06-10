Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Crime » Son, Father in EFCC’s Net for Alleged Internet Fraud

Son, Father in EFCC’s Net for Alleged Internet Fraud

Younews Ng June 10, 2021 Crime, Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 27 Views

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have commenced investigation into an alleged case of conspiracy, computer-related fraud, obtaining by false pretense and retention of proceeds of unlawful activities levelled against one Malik Giles Bakare.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Reps mandate CBN to arrest dwindling value of Naira now !

The House of Representatives has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to urgently put in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.