Buhari Appoints Ilelah as NBC Director-General

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, a
veteran broadcaster, as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.
He said Mr. Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the first instance.
Segun Adeyemi
Special Assistant To The President (Media).
Office of the Minister of Information and Culture
Abuja
11 June 2021