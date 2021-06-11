Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » News » Buhari Appoints Ilelah as NBC Director-General

Buhari Appoints Ilelah as NBC Director-General

Younews Ng June 11, 2021 News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 45 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, a
veteran broadcaster, as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

He said Mr. Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the first instance.

Segun Adeyemi
Special Assistant To The President (Media).
Office of the Minister of Information and Culture
Abuja
11 June 2021

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

IRT Commander, Abba Kyari, gets death threat

By Felix Mordi The Commander of the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.