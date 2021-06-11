Gunmen kill one, abduct Students, Lecturers @ Kaduna poly

One person was shot dead while students and lecturers were abducted when kidnappers invaded Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Thursday night !!!

The student who was shot reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

Abdallah Shehu, Public Relations Officer of the school, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust but did not go into details.

This is the third major attack on a higher institution in Kaduna in three months.

On March 11, 2021, gunmen abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi LGA, in Kaduna.

On April 20, 2021, students of Greenfield University were kidnapped from the school campus in Chikun LGA, still in Kaduna.

The latest abduction ​happened hours after President Muhammadu Buhari vowed that non-state actors threatening the peace of the country will be crushed.