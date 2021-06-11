PDP accuses Buhari of claiming their projects

The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that the President,Muhammadu Buhari made claims to projects carried out by PDP administration, during an interview with Arise Television.

The PDP made this known on Thursday via a statement titled ‘Arise interview: Buhari evasive, dodgy, claimed our projects, says PDP’, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Buhari justified the Nigerian-Niger Republic railway project and other infrastructures during the interview on Thursday.

The statement by the PDP has accused Buhari of claiming projects that have been “done by PDP administrations.”

The statement partly read, “On infrastructure, it is ludicrous to us in the PDP that Mr. President can disingenuously seek to subtract the deliverables achieved by past PDP administration from his so-called achievement on infrastructure.

“The PDP places it on record and we know that Nigerians are also aware that President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was elected on the platform of the PDP, introduced a 25 years national development plan upon assumption of office in 1999.

“This included the massive construction and expansion of road network, power plants, railways projects, inland and coastal waterways, airports, housing, agricultural and health projects as well as establishment of new universities and other legacy projects in various parts of our country.

“We want to inform President Buhari, since he is not always aware, that successive governments elected on the platform of the PDP built on these development plans leading to the expansion of major trunk roads across our country, railways and other legacy projects which, probably, his handlers are making him to believe are his.

“It is on record that President Goodluck Jonathan also took on a massive expansion of our international and domestic airports, across the country, built and commissioned railway stations.

“It is instructive to state that where projects were yet to be completed, it is only a natural occurrence for any Nigerian elected as President to proceed, in the national interest, to complete such projects.

“The PDP therefore considers it tacky for Mr. President to seek to claim any credit for projects he never conceptualized, commenced or built to near completion, just because he found himself in office at the point of completion.”