Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday June 10 ,2021 chaired a meeting in Abuja attended by some prominent Nigerians in another effort to chart a way out of the Country’s worsening security situation.
Others at the Meeting :
Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.);
Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; Former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Emeritus John Cardinal Onaiyekan.
President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba
Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi (SAN);
General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria, Joseph Daramola;
Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya
Former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Audu Ogbe.
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor
Leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo
Who’s who @ Obasanjo’s conveyed security meeting
