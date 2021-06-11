Who’s who @ Obasanjo’s conveyed security meeting

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday June 10 ,2021 chaired a meeting in Abuja attended by some prominent Nigerians in another effort to chart a way out of the Country’s worsening security situation.

Others at the Meeting :

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.);

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; Former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Emeritus John Cardinal Onaiyekan.

President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi (SAN);

General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria, Joseph Daramola;

Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya

Former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Audu Ogbe.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor

Leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo