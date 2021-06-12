June 12: US warns citizens on nationwide protests

The United States Government has warned its nationals in Nigeria to take precautionary measures as June 12 nationwide protests hold across the country.

In a message addressed to United States citizens in Nigeria on the website of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria and its social media handles, the United States noted that several groups have announced their intentions to protest nationwide on June 12, Democracy Day.

The United States added that police presence and response can be expected nationwide, including in Abuja where government events are scheduled to celebrate the national holiday and in Lagos where simultaneous protests are planned.

“The likely locations for the protests in Abuja will be at Unity Fountain (Hilton Hotel area), Wuse, Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, and British Circle.

“In Lagos, the likely locations for protests will be Lekki Toll Gate and Gani Fawehinmi Park. Calls for the protests suggest they may begin as early as 07:00 a.m,” the United States said.

Actions recommended to its nationals to take are to avoid the areas of the demonstrations, exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, monitor local media for updates and keep a low profile.