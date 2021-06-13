Army, ESN clash in Abia, soldier shot

A soldier attached to the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Ohafia was on Saturday reportedly shot during a clash between the military and unknown gunmen, suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network.

It was learnt that trouble started when the gunmen stormed the popular Ebem motor park in the Ohafia Local Government Area of the state and shot indiscriminately.

The shooting was said to have attracted soldiers from the Army Headquarters, in Ohafia, who engaged the suspected ESN members in an exchange of gunfire.

It was learnt that the injured soldier was taken to Federal Medical Center, Umuahia, for treatment.

Many residents of Elu, Amangwu, Ebem and Amaekpu to flee to neighbouring villages to avoid being caught up in the crossfire.