Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » Army, ESN clash in Abia, soldier shot

Army, ESN clash in Abia, soldier shot

Younews Ng June 13, 2021 Events, Press Release Leave a comment 52 Views

A soldier attached to the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Ohafia was on Saturday reportedly shot during a clash between the military and unknown gunmen, suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network.

It was learnt that trouble started when the gunmen stormed the popular Ebem motor park in the Ohafia Local Government Area of the state and shot indiscriminately.

The shooting was said to have attracted soldiers from the Army Headquarters, in Ohafia, who engaged the suspected ESN members in an exchange of gunfire.

It was learnt that the injured soldier was taken to Federal Medical Center, Umuahia, for treatment.

Many residents of Elu, Amangwu, Ebem and Amaekpu to flee to neighbouring villages to avoid being caught up in the crossfire.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

CBN introduces 37 interventions to boost economy

The Central Bank of Nigeria currently has about 37 intervention programmes to boost the economy, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.