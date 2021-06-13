Opinion: THE WORLD PRAYS TO SAVE ERIKSEN

Football is indeed very powerful. It is truly a unifying force and factor binding the world. Nothing unites the globe like football. Nothing brings the world total joy than football.

Suddenly, the world stopped everything it was engaged in…as over a billion people watching the Euro 2020 game between Denmark and Finland commenced immediate and spontaneous prayers to save the life of Christian Eriksen who slumped in the first half thus, suspending the match.

Not even a sick President of any nation in the world would attract such huge love from across the world. The world literally stopped “breathing” over Eriksen.

Who says prayers don’t answer? Who says prayer is not a solution to problems? Who says prayer is not the master key? As soon as the world joined hands to pray, Eriksen became stable…