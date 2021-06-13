Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Opinion: THE WORLD PRAYS TO SAVE ERIKSEN

June 13, 2021

Football is indeed very powerful. It is truly a unifying force and factor binding the world. Nothing unites the globe like football. Nothing brings the world total joy than football.

Suddenly, the world stopped everything it was engaged in…as over a billion people watching the Euro 2020 game between Denmark and Finland commenced immediate and spontaneous prayers to save the life of Christian Eriksen who slumped in the first half thus, suspending the match.

Not even a sick President of any nation in the world would attract such huge love from across the world. The world literally stopped “breathing” over Eriksen.

Who says prayers don’t answer? Who says prayer is not a solution to problems? Who says prayer is not the master key? As soon as the world joined hands to pray, Eriksen became stable…

