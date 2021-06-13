We Have Lifted 10.5m Nigerians Out Of Poverty In Two Years – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said his administration has lifted 10.5 million people out of poverty in the past two years.

He made the comment while addressing Nigerians on the occasion of Democracy Day.

Nigeria has one of the highest number of extremely poor people, according to the World Bank.

In 2019, the President had promised to work towards lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“I will be the first to admit that in spite of our efforts and achievements which are there for all to see, there is still much more to be done and we are doing our best in the face of scarce resources and galloping population growth rate that consistently outstrips our capacity to provide jobs for our populace,” Buhari said on Saturday.