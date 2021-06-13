Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » We Have Lifted 10.5m Nigerians Out Of Poverty In Two Years – Buhari

We Have Lifted 10.5m Nigerians Out Of Poverty In Two Years – Buhari

Younews Ng June 13, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 73 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said his administration has lifted 10.5 million people out of poverty in the past two years.

He made the comment while addressing Nigerians on the occasion of Democracy Day.

Nigeria has one of the highest number of extremely poor people, according to the World Bank.

In 2019, the President had promised to work towards lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“I will be the first to admit that in spite of our efforts and achievements which are there for all to see, there is still much more to be done and we are doing our best in the face of scarce resources and galloping population growth rate that consistently outstrips our capacity to provide jobs for our populace,” Buhari said on Saturday.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Army, ESN clash in Abia, soldier shot

A soldier attached to the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Ohafia was on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.