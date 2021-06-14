419 kingpin, Fred Ajudua’s regrets

“All the exotic homes I built in Ibusa, Eleme and Lagos with about 30 rooms at the time of ignorance are dilapitating today. Over 40 other commercial buildings are unkept or uncompleted. The son I was busy acquiring all that for, is not interested and has started building his own empire. So am l the one that will start renovating and completing all that projects at over 60 years? “How many more years do l have to live, maybe 25 to 30 at the most, depending on God’s wish, it could be less or more. So we must begin to realize the emptiness and folly of our ephemeral struggles,unhealthy competition and primitive accumulation of wealth. “We must begin to change our psychology and perception of living.” – Copied from Chief Fred Ajudua excerpt.