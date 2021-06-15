Family plans T.B Joshua’s burial for July 9

The family and The Synagogue Church of All Nations has said the burial programme of late General Overseer, Prophet TB Joshua would be buried on July 9, 2021, on the premises of his church in Lagos State.

Currently preparation is on for a week-long service from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy.

“He will be laid to rest at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations in Lagos, Nigeria.

All services will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV. The services which will be open to the public will be communicated to you at the appropriate time.”