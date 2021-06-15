JAMB extended UTME registration closes today, June 15

Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board extended the registration for 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination to June 15 for candidates who have not completed their registration to visit special centres to finish the process…and as it were, it is closing today.

JAMB’s spokesman Fabian Benjamin stated this on Monday in a statement titled “Completion of 2021 UTME/DE registration for candidates who did not register within the stipulated time and the extension period.”

Benjamin explained that the extension was for only those who could not complete their registration during the earlier scheduled registration period.

He pointed out that only candidates whose names were compiled after giving reasons for the incomplete registration process and had been contacted “are expected to visit the centres.”

JAMB further explained, “At the end of the period originally scheduled for the 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination and Direct Entry registration on May 15, the registration period was extended.

“Another two weeks that elapsed on May 29 was given to accommodate candidates who, largely due to issues related with newly introduced pre-requisite of National Identification Number, could not register.”

It noted that an “additional extension of two weeks” was made to compile the list of all prospective candidates who, for any reason, were unable to register.

“The candidates who have not registered but have secured the profile codes and initiated the registration process are expected to visit the specially designated registration centres to complete the registration on Tuesday, June 15,” he added