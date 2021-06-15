Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » Spray naira notes, go to jail – CBN warns Nigerians

Spray naira notes, go to jail – CBN warns Nigerians

Younews Ng June 15, 2021 Business, Crime, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 64 Views

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has warned Nigerians against spraying the Naira notes in parties and other events.

The CBN spokesman, Isaac Okorafor, who made this known on Thursday in a statement, said defaulters would be jailed for not less than six months and would be given the option of a N50,000 fine.

According to the spokesman, the CBN has concluded the decision to establish mobile courts to prosecute those abusing the Naira notes.

He noted that the security agencies particularly the police operatives would be involved in monitoring the Naira users and ensure that the order is enforced across the nation.

“If a celebrant is dancing and you spray him/her, you may go to jail from the party venue, because the law enforcement agents will be there, waiting to arrest you.

“The law enforcement agencies must catch offenders and take them to court. Our (CBN) collaboration with the police will intensify as we move to implement the mobile court for offenders,” Mr Okorafor said in a statement on Thursday.

The CBN spokesman urged Nigerians to ensure that monies being gifted to their loved ones either in an event or not are properly enveloped to avoid abusing the note.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Family plans T.B Joshua’s burial for July 9

The family and The Synagogue Church of All Nations has said the burial programme of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.