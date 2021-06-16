Breaking : A/Court upholds election of Gov Akeredolu, dismisses Jegede’s appeal

The Court of Appeal sitting ìn Akure has upheld the election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the Ondo October 10, 2020, governorship election.
