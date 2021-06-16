Ziona Chana is reputed to be the man with the ‘World’s Largest Family’ . He Died on June 13 Leaving Over 30 Wives, 94 Children.
Ziona was the leader of Chana pâwl, a polygamy-practising Christian sect. The sect was formed by his grandfather Khuangtuaha in 1942 as a millennialist denomination, which survives in Serchhip district in Mizoram state of India, sharing borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar
Man with World’s Largest Family is Dead
