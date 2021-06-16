Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Man with World’s Largest Family is Dead

Man with World’s Largest Family is Dead

Younews Ng June 16, 2021 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 81 Views

Ziona Chana is reputed to be the man with the ‘World’s Largest Family’ . He Died on June 13 Leaving Over 30 Wives, 94 Children.
Ziona was the leader of Chana pâwl, a polygamy-practising Christian sect. The sect was formed by his grandfather Khuangtuaha in 1942 as a millennialist denomination, which survives in Serchhip district in Mizoram state of India, sharing borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar

