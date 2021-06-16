Opinion : WHO IS NIGERIAN PLAYER OF THE 2020/21 SEASON (ABROAD)?

The 2020/2021football league season has ended in Europe. A friend threw the above question at me. He emphasized on the word ABROAD which excludes home based players who should have a similar separate award.

He looked at the players overall performance, contributions to their clubs and laurels won in the separate leagues across the world especially Europe.

I told him, it is a tough call which is better put across to all. So folks, which Nigerian player impressed you the most in the recently concluded football season abroad?

He has a shortlist of five players in no particular order…namely

•WILFRED NDIDI (Leicester City)

•PAUL ONUACHU (Genk)

•JOE ERIBO (Rangers)

•LEON BALOGUN (Rangers)

•KELECHI IHEANACHO (Leicester City)