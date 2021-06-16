Opinion : WHO IS NIGERIAN PLAYER OF THE 2020/21 SEASON (ABROAD)?

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
June 16, 2021

The 2020/2021football league season has ended in Europe. A friend threw the above question at me. He emphasized on the word ABROAD which excludes home based players who should have a similar separate award.

He looked at the players overall performance, contributions to their clubs and laurels won in the separate leagues across the world especially Europe.

I told him, it is a tough call which is better put across to all. So folks, which Nigerian player impressed you the most in the recently concluded football season abroad?

He has a shortlist of five players in no particular order…namely
•WILFRED NDIDI (Leicester City)
•PAUL ONUACHU (Genk)
•JOE ERIBO (Rangers)
•LEON BALOGUN (Rangers)
•KELECHI IHEANACHO (Leicester City)

