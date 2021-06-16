Osinbajo test-drives Nigeria’s first electric car

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has test driven a locally assembled electric car, Hyundai Kona, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Osinbajo drove the car while on exhibition tour of made-in-Nigeria products at the opening ceremony of a five-day Nigeria @ 60 Expo being held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The event is organised by the Inter-ministerial Committee on Nigeria @ 60 in collaboration with Business Visa and Training Co Ltd.

Speaking with the newsmen afterwards, Osinbajo expressed excitement at the innovation and said he was hopeful of a bright future for Nigeria.

“A very good drive, fantastic. It just shows what is possible.

“I am glad to see that this is an assembled in Nigeria electric car.

“You can literally charge it anywhere. I think it is a very fantastic innovation, fantastic product, and I can tell because I drove it,” he said.

Earlier, in his keynote address, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the event was aimed at showcasing what Nigeria could produce with local raw materials.

“To complement the efforts of the Federal Government at ensuring that we produce what we eat and eat what we produce.

“In this context, we are to produce what we use and use what we produce,’’ he said.

In a virtual goodwill message, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organisation, commended the organisers for their efforts to showcase the growth of Nigeria’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.

