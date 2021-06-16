Sanwo-Olu commissions Yaba Bus Terminal

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today commissioned The Yaba Bus Terminal. The terminal is one of the most modern of all bus termini in terms of design and physical attractiveness.

The white teflon covering being a waterproof fabric gives the terminal a unique look and would complement our Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line rail infrastructure which are just on the horizon.

The ongoing Yaba Train Station which would be integrated with this Yaba Bus terminal, thus making Yaba a major transport interchange.

On the left is Murtala Muhammed Way, which will be the take-off point for the overpass bridge over the rail lines to take traffic into Ojuelegba Road. The overpass bridge is government’s answer to eliminating the incidences of train accidents at level crossings.

The bus terminal has loading and off-loading bay for up to 15 midi and 4 high capacity buses per loading time, stable for 20 high capacity buses and public conveniences, water treatment plant, perimeter fencing, perimeter lightning.

It has a generator house with 200KVA generator and 500KVA transformer, muster point in case of emergency, pedestrian walkway, external lighting, Traffic system management (TSM) and signage among others.

Terminal Building consists of:

• Ticketing Area and sitting area

• Restaurant area with kitchenette

• Commercial stores:

• Control room

• Passenger information display board

• Offices

• ATM point

• Sit out area on the first floor

The buses from the Yaba Bus Terminal shall run the following routes:

Yaba – Lawanson – Itire Ijesha – Cele Yaba – Iyana-Ipaja Yaba – Berger UNILAG – Yaba Ikeja – Yaba – Oyingbo

