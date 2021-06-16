Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Sanwo-Olu commissions Yaba Bus Terminal

Sanwo-Olu commissions Yaba Bus Terminal

Younews Ng June 16, 2021 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 82 Views

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today commissioned The Yaba Bus Terminal. The terminal is one of the most modern of all bus termini in terms of design and physical attractiveness.

The white teflon covering being a waterproof fabric gives the terminal a unique look and would complement our Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line rail infrastructure which are just on the horizon.

The ongoing Yaba Train Station which would be integrated with this Yaba Bus terminal, thus making Yaba a major transport interchange.

On the left is Murtala Muhammed Way, which will be the take-off point for the overpass bridge over the rail lines to take traffic into Ojuelegba Road. The overpass bridge is government’s answer to eliminating the incidences of train accidents at level crossings.

The bus terminal has loading and off-loading bay for up to 15 midi and 4 high capacity buses per loading time, stable for 20 high capacity buses and public conveniences, water treatment plant, perimeter fencing, perimeter lightning.

It has a generator house with 200KVA generator and 500KVA transformer, muster point in case of emergency, pedestrian walkway, external lighting, Traffic system management (TSM) and signage among others.

Terminal Building consists of:

• Ticketing Area and sitting area
• Restaurant area with kitchenette
• Commercial stores:
• Control room
• Passenger information display board
• Offices
• ATM point
• Sit out area on the first floor

The buses from the Yaba Bus Terminal shall run the following routes:

  1. Yaba – Lawanson – Itire Ijesha – Cele
  2. Yaba – Iyana-Ipaja
  3. Yaba – Berger
  4. UNILAG – Yaba
  5. Ikeja – Yaba – Oyingbo

ForAGreaterLagos

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Osinbajo test-drives Nigeria’s first electric car

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has test driven a locally assembled electric car, Hyundai Kona, on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.