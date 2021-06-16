Tinubu returns to Nigeria amidst death rumours

The reports of my death has been greatly exagerated’,these words of American writer,was the countenance of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and those close to him,as returned to Nigeria on Tuesday evening amidst rumours of his death after, he was hospitalized in France.

However,his return to Nigeria on Tuesday evening around 7pm ended speculations of his demise.

There had been earlier reports that Tinubu’s health was fast deteriorating and that he might be on the verge of death.

But one of his aides who was with him on the trip back to Nigeria said the APC leader is hale and hearty, and has been before travelling out of the country, adding that his media team will issue a proper statement soon.

“We landed in the country a few minutes ago but before then, we have been within the country’s airspace.

“And I can tell you categorically that the man you asked for is more fit than anyone else that accompanied him on the trip.

“So I do not understand why anyone would even say that he is not okay.

“I was with him on the trip and I know that any speculation made on him is completely false,”