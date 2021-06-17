Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
13-yr-old boy arrested for killing two bandits with AK-47 rifle

June 17, 2021

The Katsina Police Command has arrested a 13-year-old boy for killing two bandits in the forest.

It was gathered that Abdulkarim Mati was an errand boy for bandit chief Ardo Nashaware, who lives in Birnin Magaji forest in Zamfara State.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Gambo Isah, the minor fled the forest where he allegedly killed the bandits and officers arrested him at his hideout.

Mati claimed that bandits kidnapped him from his parents under the pretense of assisting in the rearing of cows for his masters, according to Isah. Instead, he was trained on how to use AK-47 weapons and serve as a guard for abducted victims.

“The boy, who demonstrated skills in handling AK-47, also confessed to have been bullied by some elderly bandits, who provoked him, and as a result, picked an AK-47 rifle and shot dead two of the elderly bandits,” Isah said.

