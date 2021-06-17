A/Court upholds election of Gov Akeredolu, dismisses Jegede’s appeal

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital has dismissed the petition filed by Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 2020 governorship election of Ondo State against the election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Reading the lead judgment which lasted over two hours, Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua, said the case filed by Jegede lacks merit.

Justice submitted that the “the appeal is partly allowed and partly dismissed.