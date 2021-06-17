Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
A/Court upholds election of Gov Akeredolu, dismisses Jegede’s appeal

June 17, 2021

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital has dismissed the petition filed by Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 2020 governorship election of Ondo State against the election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Reading the lead judgment which lasted over two hours, Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua, said the case filed by Jegede lacks merit.

Justice submitted that the “the appeal is partly allowed and partly dismissed.

