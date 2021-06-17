Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » Again, FG begins Land Swap with private investors @ FCT.. see why

Again, FG begins Land Swap with private investors @ FCT.. see why

Younews Ng June 17, 2021 Business, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 85 Views

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the resumption of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) land swap initiative.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Bello, made the disclosure after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, on Wednesday

The initiative which was launched under the previous administration and worth about N1 trillion, was primarily to fix the infrastructure deficit in the Federal Capital Territory by swapping land with private investors, who would, in turn, provide the necessary infrastructure.

The minister affirms that the council approved the resumption of the initiative following a memo he presented at the FEC meeting.

He said some amendments were made to the original form of the initiative by establishing a legal framework to protect all parties concerned.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Pastor kills wife, buries in shallow grave in A/ Ibom

Founder of Omega World Global Ministries, Pastor Enoch allegedly killed his wife and buried her ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.