Female police officer gives birth to triplets in Ogun

A female police officer serving in Ogun State Police Command has given birth to triplets – two boys and a girl.

The female officer, Bolaji Senjirin, was delivered of the triplets recently.The Commissioner of Police in the State, Edward Ajogun, visited the family in Kemta area of Abeokuta metropolis on Wednesday in company of the executive members of Police Community Relations committee (PCRC).

Ajogun expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the safe delivery of the babies, assuring the family of his continued support towards their upkeep. The nursing mother of triplets is an orderly to Ajogun’s wife.

The police public Relations officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement said the Commissioner of Police also made a cash donation to the babies and prayed that they will live to fulfill their destinies.

Similarly, the chairman PCRC in the state, Arch. Samson Kunle Popoola announced a cash donation of N25, 000 on behalf of the body while its women wing also pledged to support the family.

Other officers in the company of Ajogun include the DPO Kemta division, CSP Grace Ejiofor and Ajogun’s personal assistant, DSP Ade Ekiti.

(Daily Trust)