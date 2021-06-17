Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Campus » Education » JAMB releases results of mock examination
jamb

JAMB releases results of mock examination

Younews Ng June 17, 2021 Education, News, Press Release Leave a comment 73 Views

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Wednesday released the results of its mock 2021 UTME examination which was conducted on June 3.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the board’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, titled “Results for mock UTME 2021 now available on JAMB website.”

The statement read, “The results are now on our website.

“A total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise whose results are now released.”

