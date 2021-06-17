JAMB releases results of mock examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Wednesday released the results of its mock 2021 UTME examination which was conducted on June 3.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the board’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, titled “Results for mock UTME 2021 now available on JAMB website.”

The statement read, “The results are now on our website.

“A total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise whose results are now released.”