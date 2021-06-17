Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Kidnappers release 2 wives of Zungeru Chief after payment of N5m ransom

June 17, 2021

Kidnappers have released the two abducted wives of a Zungeru title Chief, Madakin Zungeru, but are still keeping the Traditional Titleholder after the ransom of five million Naira was paid.

A source close to the family confirmed that the two wives are currently receiving medical attention. The source also added that the bandits are yet to release the husband, the Madakin Zungeru.

The three people were abducted from their home in Zungeru in the Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State. The two wives had spent more than two weeks in the bandits’ enclaves, before their release.

