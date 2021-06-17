Man plots fiancée’s murder over N14m, promises herbalist N5m

The police on Wednesday paraded 36 suspects, including a female, in connection with various crimes in different locations in the country.

The suspects were arrested for allegedly committing crimes ranging from armed robbery, homicide and kidnapping to rape, car theft and unlawful possession of arms among others.

Among those paraded was Christopher Akpan, 54, the alleged killer of a 45-year-old National Security and Civil Defence Corps officer, identified as Josephine Cynthia.

Mba said, “Akpan had promised to marry Josephine. In the course of the relationship, a lot of financial dealings took place and it is believed Josephine handed a large chunk of money to Akpan.

“Between December 19 and 20, 2019, she visited her lover who lured her to the house of a native doctor, Rafiu Afolabi, 67, in Benue, where she was murdered and her body buried in a shallow grave in the forest.

“Akpan promised to pay Afolabi N5m out of the N14m he had collected from Josephine. It took intense effort and massive follow-up by the Intelligence Response Squad before the crime was uncovered.”

However, Akpan denied killing Josephine, saying that he had planned to marry her between December 28 and 29.

He added that she came to visit her to see assess preparation on December 17 and left safely on December 19.

Also paraded was Prince Ruben, 27, who was accused of kidnapping, raping, robbing, killing and mutilating the body of one Joy Saturday, a mother of four.

Reuben confirmed his involvement in the crime.