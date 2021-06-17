Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Pastor kills wife, buries in shallow grave in A/ Ibom

June 17, 2021

Founder of Omega World Global Ministries, Pastor Enoch allegedly killed his wife and buried her for two weeks in a shallow grave in Ikot Abia community, Okon Clan, Eket LGA in Akwa Ibom state. Enoch is said to be from Abia State.
He was exposed and apprehended through intensive investigation of youths of the environ led by Comr. Effiong Johnson OYC President.

