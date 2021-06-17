Pastor kills wife, buries in shallow grave in A/ Ibom

Founder of Omega World Global Ministries, Pastor Enoch allegedly killed his wife and buried her for two weeks in a shallow grave in Ikot Abia community, Okon Clan, Eket LGA in Akwa Ibom state. Enoch is said to be from Abia State.

He was exposed and apprehended through intensive investigation of youths of the environ led by Comr. Effiong Johnson OYC President.