See 18 yrs old who commands victims with toy gun to transfer money

Men of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a suspect, who used a dummy gun to force his victims to transfer money into a bank account.

The 18-year-old suspect, Emmanuel Peace, was nabbed with a dummy wooden gun around 9.10pm on Sunday after he successfully forced an aged couple to transfer the sum of N600,000 to an account number belonging to one Anwanga Abasi Nathaniel Udo.

The bubble burst for the suspect when the Divisional Police Officer of the Okpanam Division, in response to a distress call, swiftly deployed patrol teams in the locality.

The caller had informed the DPO that a robber, who was armed with a gun, entered the house of the victims and forced those who did not have cash to transfer money to an account.

It was gathered that the patrol teams, on getting to the scene, cordoned off the area and arrested the suspect with a dummy wooden gun.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, told our correspondent that other exhibits recovered from the suspect included two knives and torchlight.

The police spokesman said investigation into the incident was ongoing.