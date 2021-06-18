Bandits overpower policeman, abduct scores in Kebbi federal school

Kidnappers in their large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons stormed Federal Government College Birnin Yauri in their large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons stormed the school on Thursday.

A teacher, a vice-principal, the school security officer and a wife of a teacher were together with the students taken to an unknown destination in two Hilux Pick-Up vehicles by bandits who killed a policeman.

The kidnappers invaded the school at 10am and killed one security agent attached to the school and injured a student.

“The kidnappers in their large numbers overpowered a team of mobile policemen that attempted to repel the attack.

Following the attack, the whereabouts of at least three staff members and a wife of a teacher have yet to be ascertained. The school is still collating the number of abducted students.