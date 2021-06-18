International Football Star and former Manchester United and Super Eagles of Nigeria Striker , Odion Ighalo invited Yinka Alaseyori to his Lagos home. The Gospel Singer led a private praise worship session to mark Ighalo’s Birthday
Ighalo according to reports said he loves the “Oniduro mi” song because it exemplifies what God is to him lifting him from obscurity to international limelight.
Odion Ighalo invites #Oniduromi for his bash
