Pastor, 3 others remanded for murder, possession of human parts

A pastor, Reuben Adetunji, and three others arraigned for murder before an Osun State Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Osogbo, were on Thursday remanded in a custodial centre.

Also arraigned alongside Adetunji in connection with the killing of one Kehinde in the Oke Baale area of Osogbo, were Adewumi Gbadamonsi, Saka Akeem and Rasheed Ajani.

According to the charge sheet, the defendants were said to have “on May 20, 2021, around 2am at Ifeoluwa community, Oke-Baale area, Osogbo, in the Osogbo Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit a felony, to wit, murder.”

The charge added, “On the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned magisterial district, did unlawfully kill one Kehinde (surname unknown).

“On the same date, time, place and in aforementioned magisterial district, did conspire among yourselves to commit a misdemeanor, to wit, misconduct with regard to corpse and unlawful possession of human parts.”

Arraigned on five counts bordering on conspiracy, murder and possession of human parts, the offences committed were said to be contrary to and punishable under sections 324, 319 and 517 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

After their charges were read to them, the pleas of the defendants were not taken owing to the nature of the case.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adijat Oloyade, asked the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

She then remanded the defendants in the Ilesha Custodial Centre and adjourned the matter till Tuesday, August 26, 2021