Reno Omokiri praises Buhari for activities in last one week

Reno Omokri, aide to ex president Jonathan has given kudos to president Muhammadu Buhari.

“I commend General Muhammadu Buhari for visiting Maiduguri. This is a good move. It is a strategic gesture. To be honest, Buhari’s behaviour is still problematic here and there. But in the last few weeks, I have seen marked improvements in communication and interaction and project delivery.

“The visit to Lagos and the delivery of the Lagos-Ibadan railway was most praiseworthy. I not only commend General Buhari. I also commend Rotimi Amaechi.

“The Executive Orders granting financial autonomy to State Legislatures and Judiciaries is a good step and worthy of praise. I wish it were made a constitutional provision so a future President does not reverse it.

“And this visit to Maiduguri is significant. The residents of the town have felt abandoned for a while. Buhari’s visit will reassure them that they are not on their own, or forgotten, and it has the added benefit of motivating our troops…….”

“We actually want Buhari to succeed. Anyone who does not want him to succeed is not wise….”

“I want Buhari to succeed. He will get my commendation if he does well. However, I will oppose him if he goes off track.”