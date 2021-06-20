At 2nd AMMBAN Lagos State chapter Symposium

The sounds of gains and benefits are reverberating

from the impactful, educative and enrichingly informative session in Ikeja, Lagos during the week.

Specifically speaking, the Lagos Chapter of The Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) had her second annual symposium at LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

It was on Thursday, 17th June, 2021. Entitled : Financial inclusion : Providing Valuable Financial Services to the Society & Improving the Economy.

Features of the well attended events include lecture, training, workshop, panel discussions and exhibition .

Dignitaries present, including the representative of Lagos Police Commissioner, Banks, MMO, Bank agents and pos operators.

In an exclusive chat with YOU NEWS , a soar-away, citizen- journalism oriented online portal , The Public Relations Officer of the association in Lagos, Mr.Stephen Adeoye reveals that “the event was germane and verily important for the members to grow, be updated with happenstances and be exposed to wide range of opportunities in our line of business “

Gesticulating, and beaming satisfactory smiles of joy over the success of the symposium, Mr Adeoye, who is also the one sitting atop a conglomerate of business concerns(including pos agency) tagged Big Crown , told YOU NEWS that ..”One of the great things achieved by the event is the bonding in relationship, between AMMBAN and Police and all allied parties involved in Agency Banking”

Commenting more on the event, he said

“Many agent/ pos operators present became AMMBAN members and we learn more about how we can can be successful as bank agents workers .

” The pains, gains, Challenges, solutions and future opportunities were well analysed for our benefits.

“It was an encouraging and interesting gathering as we all observe covid protocols.

Mr Adeoye takes the moment with YOU NEWS to thank all who made the event a success.

“On behalf of AMMBAN Lagos State Chapter, We thank you all for your prayers, support, and presence at our 2nd Lagos Symposium 0on Thursday , making it a great success.

“Our thanks also goes to our National President , Mr.Victor Olojo and other National Exco present,Mr.Babs Olowu and other invited guest expecially Lagos Police ACP representing the Police Commissioner,our great Sponsor- MONIEPOINT, also Paycentre, all Moniepoint CM,all Banks present,our beloved and our cherish members/ agents “